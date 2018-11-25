Top Local Stories
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Orlando Papa Johns
Florida
Woman shot to death by man at Ocala Walmart, shooter found wounded
Crime
Jacksonville Boat Parade showcases more than 50 boats
News
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
GameDay Live: Jaguars at Bills
Jaguars
Man found dead after house fire lost daughter to fire, neighbors say
Jacksonville
Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved
Woman shot during carjacking, person of interest detained, police say
News
Spurts of sunshine return Sunday before rainy Monday
Weather
Swimmers, surfers urged to be careful around beach renourishment projects
Environment
© Brandpoint
Avoid scams, identity theft and shop smart with Holiday Shopping Guide
Consumer
Jaguars
GameDay Live: Jaguars at Bills
Jacksonville (3-7) vs Buffalo (3-7)
Posted: 8:47 AM, November 25, 2018
Updated: 8:47 AM, November 25, 2018
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
News Headlines
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Orlando Papa Johns
Woman shot to death by man at Ocala Walmart, shooter found wounded
Jacksonville Boat Parade showcases more than 50 boats
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
GameDay Live: Jaguars at Bills
Man found dead after house fire lost daughter to fire, neighbors say
Around The League
Jaguars WR DJ Chark out for Sunday vs. Bills
Getty Images
Jaguars still feel you can win with defense
USA Today
Jaguars staying the course with Bortles, coaching staff
Getty Images
Jalen Ramsey responds to trade rumors with his play
George Varkanis News4Jax.com
5-game losing streak getting to Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey