Top Local Stories
Two men injured after car collides with train in Callahan
News
Rob Kim/Getty Images
Motorcycle accident leaves 1 dead
News
Armed man shot by Jacksonville police officer has long record, JSO says
News
Persons of interest sought in deadly St. Augustine shooting
St Johns County
Heartbroken family remembers Gainesville mother, daughter killed
Alachua County
Kingsland mother faces DUI charges in hit-and-run crash, police say
Georgia
News Service of Florida
Trump: Love to have Florida attorney general Pam Bondi join administration
Politics
Georgia Gov.-elect Brian Kemp calls for unity
Politics
Warming trend continues as Sunday's highs reach mid-70s
Weather
Jaguars
GameDay Live: Jaguars host Steelers
Follow the action as Pittsburgh (6-2-1) takes on Jacksonville (3-6)
Posted: 8:10 AM, November 18, 2018
Updated: 8:10 AM, November 18, 2018
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
News Headlines
Two men injured after car collides with train in Callahan
CNN Video
Andrew Gillum concedes Florida governor's race to Ron DeSantis
Rob Kim/Getty Images
Motorcycle accident leaves 1 dead
Armed man shot by Jacksonville police officer has long record, JSO says
Persons of interest sought in deadly St. Augustine shooting
Around The League
George Varkanis News4Jax.com
5-game losing streak getting to Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
NFL Power Rankings: Here's where the Jaguars stand in Week 11
Jaguars.com
Jaguars center Brandon Linder injures knee, out for season
Getty Images
2nd half shutout not enough for Jaguars to overcome ugly 1st half
Getty Images
Jaguars K Josh Lambo has been Mr. Reliable