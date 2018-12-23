Top Local Stories
Arrest made in shooting death of mother of two in Lackawanna
Jacksonville
Man who banged on window of home, shot, killed by Mandarin homeowner
Jacksonville
Man shot multiple times, dies, Jacksonville police say
News
Body found dumped in Baker County identified as Jacksonville woman
Baker County
George Varkanis
4 players to watch Sunday who could play key roles in Jaguars future
Jaguars
How federal government shutdown affects First Coast
News
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Despite partial government shutdown, Santa Tracker will go on
Christmas
Sunday's highs return to mid-60s
Weather
Juvenile arrested in bizarre Fernandina Beach home invasion
Fernandina Beach
Jaguars
GameDay Live: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Follow the action online as Jacksonville (4-10) takes on Miami (7-7)
Posted: 8:20 AM, December 23, 2018
Updated: 8:20 AM, December 23, 2018
News Headlines
CNN Video
At least 168 killed when tsunami hits beaches in Indonesia
Around The League
Jaguars place two more players on IR
Jaguars list three players out for Sunday's game in Miami
USA Today
Jaguars using rest of season to get head start on evaluations for 2019
USA Today
Dede Wesbrook lone play maker for struggling Jaguars
Jaguars sign kicker Kai Forbath