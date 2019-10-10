Gardner Minshew meet & greet event sells out quickly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An event where Jaguars fans got to meet the Jaguars' quarterback sold out on Tuesday.

Strideline Socks & Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach held an event where Gardner Minshew II met fans, signed autographs and took photos.

About 300 people paid $35 each to meet and shake hands with Minshew, many dressing like the Jags' QB.

"It's the stash, the jorts, the headband, the whole look," said Lisa Tham, a fan.

The line of fans stretched through the store, out the door and down the side of the building. Nathan Mansen, an 11-year-old, is hopeful the Jaguars season lasts just a long as the line.

"I think he's a good rookie quarterback and hopefully we can win the Super Bowl this year," Nathan said.

Others were just happy the 23-year-old is in DUUUVAL!

"We haven't had this kind of excitement since Mark Brunell, Keenan McCardell, Jimmy Smith and Tony Boselli, and I'm just excited about this city coming together," said Lolita Hill.

Everyone -- excited to be part of that Minshew Magic.

