Gipson: 'We need to bring back the money pot'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Every single guy on this Jaguars defense will tell you that they’re the best unit in the NFL. Through four games they’ve put up the stats to back up that claim.

Jacksonville is No. 1 in the league in points allowed per game (14.0 points per game), total defense (259.3 yards per game) and passing defense (164.3 yards per game). But we’re talking about a group of perfectionist and the one area they want to improve is forcing more turnovers.

“That’s the crazy thing T-Pat (Tyler Patmon) seemed like he dropped three of them [interceptions] out there,” said linebacker Telvin Smith. “Jalen (Ramsey) had one crazy. A.J. (Bouye) had one and Gip (Tashaun Gipson) had one that was called back. I’m telling you we’re just sparing everybody right now.”

It’s not just talk either. Last year the Jaguars’ defensive backs put money in a jar every time they dropped an interception.

“We need to bring it back after this last game,” said Gipson on Monday. “We definitely need to bring the money pot back in here. It would be nice and full right now.”

Last week Gipson predicted that he would be the first defensive back to get an interception this season. He was right but had the play wiped out due to a penalty on Bouye, who later dropped what would’ve been a pick-six interception.

“We left a lot of plays out there,” said Bouye. “I did, 20 (Jalen Ramsey) did. They (referees) took away the pick from 39 (Gipson). Luckily we had a great lead but later those plays can hurt us so we have to get better at it.

Ramsey, who also dropped a sure interception, agrees.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction,” said Ramsey. “Throughout the first three games we weren’t getting a lot of opportunities. We weren’t getting chances to get our hands on the ball. This week we had a lot of opportunities but we have to capitalize, way better.

Coming into week 4 Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hadn’t thrown a single interception and the Jaguars know they’ll be facing their biggest test of the season this Sunday at Kansas City.

