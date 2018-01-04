Headed to Jaguars' playoff game? Here's what you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars are hoping to make a habit of hosting playoff games.

But for now, Sunday's AFC Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Field will be a first for many Jacksonville fans.

The team wants the sold-out crowd to enjoy all the action, so Jaguars officials are encouraging fans to show up early.

“I can’t stress this enough. With a sold-out crowd (and then some) there will be more people downtown then we’ve seen in a while,” said Amanda Holt, business public relations strategy manager for the Jaguars. “If fans want to be there for team introductions, they need to be making their way into the stadium an hour before kickoff.”

They should also have their tickets ready to scan from their mobile device before they get in line, Holt said.

Because of the short turnaround, playoff tickets are only being distributed via mobile devices.

“One person from each family can show multiple tickets so not everyone has to have a phone,” Holt explained. “They just need to all be together.”

Holt said the easiest way to view and manage tickets is through the team's official app.

“Figuring out how to work this while in the parking lot is a bad idea,” she said. “Try it out during the week and come prepared.”

For step-by-step instructions to download the app and access tickets, visit www.jaguars.com/mytickets.

With cold weather anticipated to continue through the weekend, it's likely fans will come bundled up to the game.

Holt said fans don't need to remove jackets or coats to go through the security check. They just need to unzip them fully and be able to open them up.

Fans will also need to empty their pockets before passing through the magnetometer.

"If they bring a blanket, they should carry it with them through the magnetometer," Holt said.

The team also reminds fans to leave bags at home or to follow the stadium bag policy: a hand-sized clutch bag (4.5 inches by 6.5 inches), one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag, or clear bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. For more details, visit www.jaguars.com/allclear.

Any medically necessary exceptions must be preapproved by the Jaguars. Call 904-633-2000 (option 1) or myExperience@jaguars.com to be considered for approval.

Shuttles running

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority Gameday Xpress shuttles will be running to and from EverBank Field for Sunday's game.

Gameday Xpress shuttle passes will be available for purchase via the MyJTA mobile app on Wednesday. Single game shuttle passes are $13.

Customers can also purchase passes in person at the JTA Administration Building downtown at 121 West Forsyth St., Suite 170 (facing Hogan Street) on Thursday. Due to time constraints, JTA will not accept mail or phone orders.

Fans are encouraged to purchase shuttle passes on-site at any Gameday Xpress lot on game day or via the MyJTA app. The MyJTA app is available for both iPhone and Android users.

The Gameday Xpress operates from two downtown locations and three suburban locations. Service begins two hours before kickoff and operates one hour after the game ends. JTA also offers continuous shuttle service during the game to and from the Convention Center Lot only.

Downtown Gameday Xpress locations:

Convention Center Lot: 1005 Forsyth St.

Kings Avenue Parking Garage: 1003 Kings Ave.

Single game shuttle pass - $8

Suburban Gameday Xpress locations:

Beaches Lot: Little League (Wingate) Park, 277 Penman Road S.

Armsdale Lot: 3191 Armsdale Road (I-295 and Lem Turner)

Southside Lot (JTB): 7020 Philips Highway



All JTA shuttles are wheelchair accessible. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to park at the Convention Center lot where JTA paratransit vans are available.

For information about riding JTA, contact the customer service line at 904-630-3100; TTY 904-630-3191 or visit www.jtafla.com.

