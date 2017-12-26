Here's how to buy Jacksonville Jaguars playoff tickets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tickets to the AFC Wild Card game the Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting will go on sale for the general public beginning Wednesday.

The tickets will be up for grabs starting at 3 p.m. But, the team noted, they will only be accessible through the official Jacksonville Jaguars app on mobile devices.

"Due to the short turnaround and to ensure easy transactions, playoff tickets will be delivered only to a mobile device via the Official Jacksonville Jaguars app," the team stated.

Presale tickets launched Tuesday for season ticket holders. Group ticket buyers and those who have placed deposits on 2018 season tickets will gain access to tickets at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The playoff game, which will be held either on Jan. 6 or 7, marks the team's first home playoff game since the 1999 season.

To learn more, visit jaguars.com/playoffs.

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.