Here's Leonard Fournette's open letter to Jaguars fans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Leonard Fournette made quite the statement on the field during his rookie season for the Jaguars, piling up 1,342 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns.

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old running back made another statement with an open letter to fans, praising them for their support and promising to lay everything he has on the line in 2018.

The letter posted on Fournette's new website looks back at some of his most memorable moments last year, from the NFL Draft to the Jaguars' heartbreaking 2018 AFC Championship Game loss.

Here's what he had to say:

Last year was a wild ride, man. At the draft in Philadelphia, Jacksonville bet on me. And from the moment I crossed that stage, the only thing on my mind was rewarding their faith. Didn’t think nothing about rushing records or Rookie of the Year votes – just wanted to get those W’s and make sure DUUUUVAL had something to be proud of. We had doubters from day one – but on that same day, I saw just how special our team was. And throughout the season, we showed that. And we had a hell of a run, too – proved a lot of people wrong. We made the playoffs for the first time since 2007. Showed what we were made of against Buffalo, then went to Pittsburgh and took care of business. We fell short in Foxborough, but that loss is fuel for the fire this season. When I look back at last season, I feel nothing but love. Love for our fans, love for my teammates who battled every down, and love for every memory I made. I decided to spread that same love this offseason. I held two camps in New Orleans – nearly 1,000 young kids showed up, many of which are experiencing the same hardships I faced growing up in our city. Giving them an opportunity through football – the same outlet I had growing up – meant the world to me. I also went across the pond to London. I had been only once before, for a business trip against the Baltimore Ravens. This was the first chance I had to really get out and see the incredible city. The trip meant so much to me, from checking out Wimbledon to meeting all the UK Jags fans. To know we have that kind of international support makes playing for our fans that much more meaningful. Whether we’re in Jacksonville, in London or on the road, I promise that this season, we’re laying it all out there for Jags fans everywhere.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.