Here's what fans can expect at Titans-Jaguars game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars fans across our area will be watching Sunday afternoon when Jacksonville hosts its AFC South rival, the Tennessee Titans, at TIAA Bank Field.

Whether you're going to the game or watching it from your air-conditioned living room, the team has announced what you can expect.

Moments before the 1 p.m. kickoff, look for famed former running back Fred Taylor to climb atop the flagpole tower and lead the crowd in the new tradition, known as the first "DUUUVAL" call of the game.

There will be plenty of pregame patriotism, including a flyover by two P-8A Poseidons from Patrol Squadron Thirty of Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

There will be free cups of ice at all permanent concession stands, and all guest services booths will give you a free cup to fill at any of the stadium's water fountains.

You'll also see two Jacksonville Transportation Authority cooling buses at the base of ramps 1 and 4, near the Fan Entertainment Zone.

RELATED LINKS: 2018 Jaguars fan guide |

Titans vs Jaguars game day information

A reminder: You'll want to access your mobile ticket before getting to the stadium and save it on your phone with the barcode ready so you can be scanned in quickly.

The NFL's clear bag policy is also in effect. Clear bags must be no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. Non-clear bags must be no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

You can start showing your Jaguars pride Friday. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is encouraging everyone to show support for the Jaguars by wearing your favorite Jags attire and colors.

The mayor also said that if you're going to Sunday's game, be loud!

I encourage @CityofJax & all of #DUUUVAL to wear your Jag Swag this Friday heading into the .@Jaguars game Sunday.This is a big game. A divisional game. Last week Brady acknowledged the impact of the 12th man. Wear your gear on Friday & on Sunday be loud. Beat the @Titans #DTWD — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) September 20, 2018

