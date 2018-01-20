Jaguars fans begin arriving in New England ahead of AFC Title game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Right after landing in New England Friday ahead of the AFC Championship game, News4Jax began the hunt for Jaguars fans.

Managers at several hotels near Gillette Stadium said most reservations for Jacksonville fans start Saturday.

All of the hotels near the stadium are completely booked, and have waiting lists in case anyone cancels.

The area right around the stadium is really unique. There’s a shopping complex, kind of like the St. Johns’s Town Center, connected to the stadium with stores and restaurants. There’s even an ice skating rink and movie theater.

Inside a sporting goods store at Patriot Place, News4Jax found a Jaguars fan.

Tracy Collins, who flew in Friday afternoon from Jacksonville, was one of the fans staying near the stadium.

"They have a shopping mall at their stadium and plenty of snow," Collins said. "Although, after Shad Khan sees this, who knows what's going to happen in Jacksonville."

Collins, who was decked out head-to-toe in Jags gear, said she felt a little lonely walking around Foxborough.

“I haven’t seen a lot of other Jags fans yet, but I bet by tomorrow this place will be rocking," she said.

News4Jax will bring you continuous coverage online and on TV as the countdown is on for Sunday’s game to decide if the Jaguars will make the team’s first Super Bowl.

Their stadium doesn’t have swimming pools, but it has a movie theater (on right) and ice skating. I still think pools are cooler. Lol. pic.twitter.com/VLelaKYuoq — Nikki Kimbleton (@WJXT4NikkiK) January 19, 2018

