How much will it cost you to go to AFC Championship game?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars are one win away from the Super Bowl, hoping to beat the New England Patriots in Sunday's AFC Championship game in Foxborough.

Many have already bought tickets to the game, while others are still on the fence. But how much will you have to fork out if you're considering going?

First, you have to get there. Flying is the most popular option, with many travel sites showing the cheapest tickets in the $400-$500 range for one-round trip ticket leaving from Jacksonville Saturday and returning from Boston Monday. Or you can make the 17.5-hour drive -- 1,143 miles, for an average cost of $166.52 in gas.

Jaguars games are more than just football for Teresa Durand-Stuebben, who's been a Jaguars fan for 18 years. She said they also mean quality time with family.

"I've always told Tommy and all the kids, don't ever live life with a 'what if?'" Durand-Stuebben said. "I don't want to be kicking myself if I didn't go."

The children won't be making the trip to Massachusetts, but Durand-Stuebben and her husband, Mick, are ready for New England.

"It was a decision I made during the fourth quarter of the game. And I will tell you it was when I could hear our fans inside the stadium yelling 'Duuuvall,'" she said. "I thought, 'Oh my gosh.' Part of me wants to be there to experience it, but then I also felt it was kind of my responsibility as a season ticket holder."

If Jacksonville can beat New England on Sunday, it will be the first time the Jaguars have ever done so since Tom Brady joined the Patriots.

Durand-Stuebben and her husband paid $775 each through the Jaguars website for an AFC Championship package, which includes a two-night stay at a Boston-area hotel and a ticket to the game.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, the cheapest ticket on StubHub! was $359 for an upper corner section, plus about $83 for service and delivery fees. The lowest price on TickPick was much higher at $717. But that was for a better seat with no additional fees. On SeatGeek, a ticker in the upper corner section cost $394, plus $81 for seller and delivery fees. Club tickets run for about $1,700 each.

Casey Woolsey and her husband paid $500 apiece for game tickets, and they may just have the youngest fan in Gillette Stadium.

"We have two 2-year-olds, but they're staying at home. The 2-month-old still needs me, so we have him coming with us," Woolsey said. "We have lots of Jags gear for him. We're going to have him in all types of layers to make sure he's warm enough. So we're excited, in a few years, to tell him about his first season as a Jaguars fan and how exciting it was."

Both Jaguars fans said the trip will be pricier than expected, but will be well worth it to see the Jaguars, hopefully, get a win and a trip to the Super Bowl.

Hotels in the Boston area are starting in the $100-$200 range per night. But many of the hotels only have one or two rooms left, so book fast.

Travel agent Scott Lara said remember you get what you pay for -- if you book a stay at a Motel 6, don't expect a Ritz-Carlton.

If you plan to stay in Boston and travel to Foxborough for the game, it's about a 40-minute drive from Boston Logan International Airport to Gillette Stadium. Services such as Uber and Lyft are options, but right now, the estimated fare from the Boston area to the stadium is around $95. You can also rent a car at the airport for as low as $12 a day, or take the public train.

If you're looking for cold-weather Jaguars gear, Woolsey said DICK'S Sporting Goods at the St. Johns Town Center still had some merchandise and is expecting a new load on Thursday.

The high for Sunday in Foxborough is expected to be 48 degrees -- warmer than normal for this time of year, but it will get chilly toward the end of the game.

