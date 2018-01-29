Important dates in the NFL offseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the NFL season coming to an end, teams turn their focus to the offseason. Here are the important dates on the NFL schedule:
- Feb. 4 - Super Bowl LII
- Feb. 5 - Waiver system begins for 2018
- Feb. 20 - First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players
- Feb. 27-March 5 – NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis
- March 6 – Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players, 4 p.m.
- March 12-14 - Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2017 player contracts at 4:00 p.m. ET, on March 14; however, a contract cannot be executed with a new club until 4:00 p.m. ET, on March 14.
- March 14 – First day of the league year and start of free agency and trading period.
- March 25-28 - Annual League meeting in Orlando
- April 16 – Offseason workouts can begin for teams with returning head coaches, including the Jaguars
- April 20 – Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets
- April 26-28 - NFL Draft, Arlington, Texas
- May 4-7 or May 11-14 - Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday.
- May 21-23 – Spring league meeting, Atlanta
- July 16 - At 4 p.m. ET, the deadline for any club that designated a franchise player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2018 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club’s last regular season game
- Mid-July – Training camps may begin
