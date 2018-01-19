In case you were wondering, Jaguars don't travel light

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the team packing up and heading for New England this weekend, we wanted to know just how much the Jaguars take with them for road games.

Turns out it's quite a lot.

Between all the departments -- equipment, trainers, video staff, Jaguars radio and the broadcast team -- 75 trunks full of gear will make the trek to the AFC Championship game in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

For the players, 19,000 pounds of equipment are packed up. Of that, 14,000 pounds is driven to New England (it left Thursday night), and the other 5,000 pounds flies on the plane with the team.

Included in the equipment total are 250 pairs of player shoes.

According to a team official, the strangest thing the Jaguars pack: plenty of gum and sunflower seeds.

No word on whether a lucky rabbit's foot or two are stowed away with the gear.

The return trip for equipment starts on Monday after all the laundry is done.

Approximately 1,000 pounds of laundry is washed after each game. That number goes up to 1,500 pounds for cold weather games.

Happy travels!

