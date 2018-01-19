In final practice before traveling to New England, it's more of same for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the Jaguars completed the team's final practice in Jacksonville before the AFC championship game, head coach Doug Marrone was low-key in his comments and said that the team handled the week of preparation as they have all season.

"They've been good all year," Marrone said. "I know that when I see something a certain way with a work ethic and accountability, you have a chance. It's worked before. It's not rocket science. If you come together, you work hard and if you believe that what you are doing is right, you have a chance to be successful. We're still a work in progress."

After delivering in the second half of the Jaguars victory over the Steelers, Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles said that this week of preparation hasn't been anything out of the ordinary.

"I've thought about, 'Is this week any different than the regular season? Is this week, the process, any different than Week 5 or Week 10 or Week 15?' and it's not. It's all the same," Bortles said. "My schedule, my routine has been the same. We're in a bit of a unique situation. There aren't a lot of guys who have been to an AFC championship game, or any kind of championship game in the NFL. I don't think anybody knows any different. We're just continuing to do what we've done all year long. It has been successful for us. Be locked in through the walk-through and out at meetings and out at practice, and be as prepared as possible but still trying to have as much fun as possible with it."

The most outspoken player on the Jacksonville roster, Jalen Ramsey, responded to comments from Patriots players who took exception to Ramsey's declaration on Sunday night that the Jaguars were going to the Super Bowl and they would "win that b---h."

"For a minute, they were trying to gas me up, gas us up for a minute," Ramsey said. "You can't really gas somebody up who is already gassed. That's what I do. That didn't really matter to me. Then that one kid who said something. I don't really know who that is, so it is what it is."

Ramsey was referring to Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler, telling ESPN to "be humble or be humbled."

On the injury front, free safety Tashaun Gipson was the only Jaguars player listed as questionable. He has a foot injury.

"He's progressing," Marrone said. "It's Friday. We've got some time, so he's progressing in the right direction."

Leonard Fournette, Malik Jackson and Barry Church were limited in practice, but none are on the game status report and are expected to play.

