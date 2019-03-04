Is Nick Foles to the Jaguars already a done deal?

Have the Jaguars found their quarterback of the future?

All that’s left appears to be the calendar.

According to numerous reports, the first from the Philadelphia Inquirer, Foles is a no-brainer to sign with the Jaguars next Wednesday when the free agency period opens. Heck, even Foles' Wikipedia page says that he's a "football quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars."

That would officially mark the end of the Blake Borles Era in Jacksonville, and hand the keys of the offense over to Foles, 30, the Super Bowl 52 MVP has had one Pro Bowl season (2013).

He’s taken over for Carson Wentz in pieces of the last two seasons.

Foles to the Jaguars has been one of the major topics of conversation, probably from the midway point of the 2018 season as Jacksonville went from Super Bowl contender to one of the most disappointing in recent memory. The Jaguars finished 5-11 behind a rash of injuries, lack of playmakers and poor play from Bortles.

The Eagles opted not to franchise tag Foles, announcing last Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that they would let him become a free agent.

The headlines and proclamations have followed since.

"The Jacksonville Jaguars are back in business. I believe they will have the biggest turnaround in the NFL. ... I do think they're going to win the division," ESPN’s Skip Bayless said Monday morning on the show, Undisputed.

In seven seasons in the NFL, Foles is 26-18 and has passed for 11,165 yards, 68 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. In what is soft free agent quarterback market — think the Teddy Bridgewater, Tyrod Taylor types — Foles is seen as the surest thing for a team built to win now.

Teams are permitted to talk deals and contracts for two days, March 11-12 before the official league year opens on March 13 at 4 p.m. But the NFL scouting combine, which just wrapped up last weekend in Indianapolis, is essentially where that period begins.

With the Denver Broncos having already agreed to acquire quarterback Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Giants reportedly hanging on the Eli Manning, that thins out the teams in search of a quarterback substantially.

Washington, which traded for Alex Smith last year and signed him to a lucrative contract extension, would appear to be the only other team in the mix for Foles. Smith is likely out for the season while recovering from a serious leg injury and complications from surgery.

Nick Foles to the Jaguars is already done, according to Wikipedia. Wonder what the terms were. pic.twitter.com/2HWRtB6N5p — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTU) March 4, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.