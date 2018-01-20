Jacksonville bakery makes national headlines for sweet treats sent to Steelers QB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A staple in Jacksonville Beach made headlines recently over its decision to send Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger some sweet treats.

Owner of Cinotti’s Bakery, Mike Cinotti, sent the future hall of fame quarterback seven baked turnovers representing the seven turnovers he racked up in both losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. Roethlisberger threw five interceptions in a regular-season matchup in October and threw one pick and lost a fumble in the AFC Divisional Playoff game last week.

On Tuesday, a customer came into Cinotti's Bakery and requested they ship a care package to Heinz Field and address the shipment to Big Ben. Inside the package were seven baked turnovers and a handwritten note which read:

"We appreciated the turnovers you gave us over our season, so in return we wanted you to get a taste of 7 turnovers. So here are our very best apple, blueberry and cherry turnovers!"

After making national headlines, Cinotti is speaking out about the turnovers.

“It's one of those things -- it was all done in fun. It was done in love,” Cinotti said. “No disrespect was meant.”

There was a mixed reaction among Steelers fans. While some got a kick out of the gag, even calling it hilarious, others didn't take it so well.

Jags Cornerback Jalen Ramsey responded on Twitter, saying:

"I have to try me some @cinottisbakery now lol #respectthepetty”

So after that, Cinotti's sent some Ramsey's way and now the staff’s shirts are black and teal with a #respectthepetty on the back.

“We love the Jags,” Cinotti said. “We feel very blessed to have them in our city.”

No word yet if Roethlisberger received the turnovers or, if he did, what he thought about them.

