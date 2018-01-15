Jacksonville fans party in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - There were enough hardy Jaguars in Heinz Field to that chants of "DUUUVAL" could be heard on the nationally-televised broadcast of the AFC Divisional game from soon after Jacksonville's first scoring drive against Pittsburgh through Jacksonville's victory 3½ later.

"I never imagined that we'd be in Pittsburgh at Heinz Field two times in one season and in a playoff game," Mayor Lenny Curry told News4Jax.

A week removed from an ugly performance in a wild-card round win over Buffalo in which he passed for 87 yards and struggled with the easiest of throws, QB Blake Bortles went 14 of 26 for a touchdown without an interception.

Bortles ran for 35 more yards and wasn't sacked once by the Steelers defense that led the NFL and set a franchise record with 55 sacks during the season.

Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger and vaunted "Killer Bs" couldn't keep pace with Jacksonville. Jacksonville's 45 points tied the most ever allowed by the Steelers in the playoffs.

Jags fans in the stadium who endured temperatures that never made it to 20 degrees were so ecstatic they didn't want to leave the stadium after the win.

"This is heaven! Right now, we won it. We are going to go kick New England's butt," fan Mark Horne said.

On to Foxborough next Sunday at 3:05 for the AFC Championship. These fans are ready! @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/dXyPAePOTZ — Chris Parenteau (@WJXTChris) January 14, 2018

"I'm sure there will still be tons of people that are going to disapprove and talk negative or hate or do whatever they want," Bortles said after the game. "But we get to keep playing and we get an opportunity to play in Foxborough next week for another week. Just honored to be able to do this especially with this group of guys."

