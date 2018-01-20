Jacksonville mayor enjoying ride with Jaguars

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry arrived with his hometown team Friday in Providence, Rhode Island, ahead of Sunday's AFC title game.

The championship matches the Jaguars with the New England Patriots.

Curry pointed out the Jaguars are one of only four teams still playing right now.

"It’s exciting. And based on the social media stuff I have been watching, it seems like a lot of people have traveled here to support the boys," Curry said from the team hotel.

He said he was happy to see fans waving on the buses as they went by from the airport.

"I feel good about this game. These guys are ready," Curry said. "We’re just here to support them, (and) bring home a win."

Curry said he's been enjoying the ride as the Jaguars continue to prove critics wrong during their improbable playoff run.

"As a fan and as the executive of the city, this is just fantastic," Curry said, adding that it's good for the city to be on the national stage. "It’s also a good opportunity... for us to talk about the good things that are happening in Jacksonville and around our downtown as well."

But he's not ready for the ride to end just yet.

"This is pretty good," he said. "But let's get another win!"

