Jags balanced in first half; lead Pats 14-10

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a mission to reach a franchise-first Super Bowl appearance.

The only thing standing in their way was Tom Brady and a New England Patriots team playing in their seventh straight AFC Championship game.

The New England Patriots came out on their opening drive and looked like business as usual. Brady and the Patriots offense capped off a nine-play, 66-yard drive with a 31-yard Stephen Gostkowski field goal.

Jacksonville looked balanced but aggressive on their opening drive. Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles was able to connect on a couple of third-down conversions and Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette looked like he was running with authority. Unfortunately, two off-the-mark passes from Bortles stalled the drive and they were forced to punt.

As the first quarter came to a close, the Jaguars put together a balanced drive with Fournette establishing his will with power runs between the tackles and spot-on play-action passes from Bortles.

A 24-yard catch by Corey Grant set the Jaguars up a first and goal on the Patriots 4-yard line. The Jaguars took their first lead of the day on the following play with a Bortles fade to tight end Marcedes Lewis.

On the ensuing drive, the Jaguars’ defense was able to put pressure on Brady and held the Patriots to a three-and-out.

In the second quarter, Fournette put his foot in the ground and started imposing his will. The Jags systematically drove 77 yards on 10 plays and took a 14-3 lead on a Fournette 4-yard touchdown run up the gut. Every player on the Patriots sideline knew what was coming and couldn’t stop it.

And Foxborough went silent.

Sacksonville reared its vicious head in the second quarter, causing Brady to rush through his progressions, and forced a punt after Jaguars defensive end Donte Fowler Jr.’s second sack.

The Jaguars started to put together another decent drive approaching the two-minute warning, but a Bortles delay of game and rookie offensive linemen Cam Robinson holding penalties stifled it and they were forced to punt.

With 55 seconds left in the first half, the Patriots scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by running back James white after they were gifted half the field on penalties. Barry Church was flagged for a personal foul on a helmet-to-helmet hit on Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and an A.J. Bouye was called for pass interference defending Patriots wide receiver Brandon Cooks.

Gronk came up slow on Church’s hit and was walked to the locker room by the Patriots training staff.

The Jaguars headed into halftime with a 14-10 lead and the ball in the second half.

