Jags dominating Steelers 28-14 in AFC Divisional Playoff

Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars rushes for an 18-yard touchdown

PITTSBURGH - The Jacksonville Jaguars headed to Pittsburgh Sunday to continue their quest for a franchise-first Lombardi Trophy. In the first half, the Jaguars dominated the Steelers in nearly every facet of the game and headed into the tunnel with a 28-14 lead.

The Jaguars offense was efficient right out of the gate, capping an eight play, 66-yard drive with a gutsy fourth-down Leonard Fournette 2-yard touchdown run.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles connected on two big play-action passes, one to tight end Ben Koyack and another tight end James O’Shaughnessy, to set up the Fournette score.

The Jaguars defense came out swinging, holding Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers’ offense to a three-and-out on their first possession. On the Steelers’ second possession, Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack picked off a Roethlisberger pass, setting up a 17-yard Fournette touchdown run.

The Jaguars were already up by two scores and held the Steelers offense to only six plays with 5:26 left in the first quarter.

IMAGES: Jaguars at Steelers AFC Divisional Playoff

The Steelers offense looked as though they were getting into a rhythm on their third possession only to be stuffed on a fourth-down conversion attempt on the Jaguars’ 25-yard line.

Jacksonville would capitalize on the failed fourth down. The Jaguars running game punished the Steelers defense and pounded the ball downfield, ultimately scoring on a T.J. Yeldon 4-yard touchdown run and taking a 21-0 lead.

Steelers’ wide receiver Antonio Brown was quiet for much of the first half until scoring on a beautiful 23-yard pass from Roethlisberger in the back corner of the end zone.

The Jaguars offense took a big blow on their ensuing drive when Fournette came up limping after trying to break a tackle on an 11-yard reception. Fournette was seen hobbling to the locker room, leaving Yeldon as the primary running back for the remainder of the first half.

Jaguars’ running Back Chris Ivory was unavailable for the match-up. He was listed as a “healthy scratch.”

With 2:20 left in the first half, Sacksonville reared it’s dominant force and created another nightmare for the Steelers’ offense.

Jaguars’ defensive end Yannick Ngakoue stripped the football from Roethlisberger, setting up a 50-yard scoop-and-score by linebacker Telvin Smith, and regained a three-score lead.

This is what they wanted. This what they're going to get.



Jan. 14 | 1 p.m. | CBS#DTWD pic.twitter.com/Hu8Iu0MZ41 — z-#Sacksonville (@Jaguars) January 12, 2018

As the first half came to a close, the Steelers would bring the game back within two scores on a Roethlisberger 36-yard pass to Martavis Bryant.

The Jaguars headed into the locker room with a commanding 28-14 lead.

