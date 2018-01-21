Jags fans ecstatic over AFC Championship appearance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunday morning in Jacksonville was all about the Jaguars. People were seen all over town sporting Jaguars gear and restaurants were packed with fans eager for the Cardiac Cats’ matchup against the New England Patriots. Finally, the game is here.

Jags pandemonium wasn’t limited to Northeast Florida. New England has seen a strong influx of diehard Jaguars fans who made the trip to see the game live.

The Jaguars 2017 season was a wild contrast to last year. The team went 3-13 on the year and expectations for this season were mediocre for many fans.

But what a difference a year makes. The Jags are now one of four teams that could be Super Bowl-bound after Sunday’s games.

The fans who made the trip up north lined up Saturday to greet the team as they arrived in New England.

News4Jax spoke with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, who has been traveling with the team during this playoff run. He said it’s incredible seeing teal and black everywhere he goes.

Curry, who is a huge Jags fan himself, has enjoyed watching the team prove critics wrong all season long. He said he’s not ready for the ride to come to end.

“I mean, it’s everywhere. You know, gas stations, coffee shops, restaurants. Every place people have got the gear on. Jag attire. Everyone is talking about it. All of the media is talking about it. As a fan and as the executive of the city, this is just fantastic. This is pretty good, but let’s get another win, “ Curry said.

Last week, the city opened up EverBank Field after the Jags stunned the Pittsburgh Steelers. Thousands came out to the Bank to welcome the team home.

There has been no word if the city plans to open EverBank Field if the Jags beat the Patriots.

