Jags kicker Josh Lambo named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, above, celebrates with teammates after making a game-winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo sealed a comeback win against Denver on Sunday with a 33-yard field goal in the gusty winds at Mile High stadium as time expired.

It was his fourth field goal of the game, and the standout performance earned him recognition as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Lambo is the only kicker in the league to have made all of his field goal attempts this season (kickers with at least 10 attempts).

Lambo, who has been with the Jaguars since 2017, is the third kicker in franchise history earn the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Calais Campbell was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week last week.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.