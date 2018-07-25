Jaguar Fans: Everything you need to know about getting season tickets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Football season is almost here and tickets have been selling fast.

On the eve of the NFL season, one thing that is going to be tough for fans is finding game seats in the lower bowl if they don’t already have them.

While some sections are sold out, there are still tickets available.

Right now, the season ticket renewal rate from last year’s season ticket holders is at 93%. The team has sold more than 12,000 in new season ticket sales with more than six weeks to go before the first regular season game.

Tickets have been a hot item after last year’s success.

“What’s exciting is that the lower two levels are almost completely sold out. So fans that are wanting to get in and want those locations, it’s really becoming scarce,” said Chad Johnson, the Jaguars Chief Content Officer and Senior Vice President of Sales and Service.

Seats in the upper corners - which have been covered with tarp for years - are also selling fast. They are now uncovered and aside from some being held for group tickets, many have been sold.

During last season’s home playoff game against the Bills, the team used new, mobile tickets. The same will be done this season for every game.

“We had zero fraud on mobile tickets for the Bills playoff game. The big key there and the big driver is we get fans in the stadium quickly and it’s 100% secure. There won’t be any fraud issues and that’s a really important initiative for us,” Johnson said.

By cutting down on fraud from paper tickets, Johnson explains this will help give confidence to people buying on the secondary market.

“When you use your mobile ticket, it has to link up with Ticketmaster- verify that barcode to ensure 100% accuracy. So it’s really one click to post to sell your tickets. It won’t affect the secondary market by any means, except it will make it safer,” Johnson adds.

He understands that some fans are still unsure about having mobile tickets and may not have a smartphone.

Any fans with questions can call the ticket office at (904) 633-2000 to speak to a representative.

Jaguars veterans will be reporting for training camp on Wednesday.

Their first practice on Thursday along with seven others during training camp are free and open to fans. Thursday’s practice starts at 10:30 a.m. Gates open 30 minutes prior to that.

Parking is available in Lots M and N. Concessions will also be available. If you want to attend, all you have to do is register on the team’s website here: Jaguars Training Camp 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.