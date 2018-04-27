Jaguars 1st-round pick Bryan learned work ethic at young age

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - From a young age, Taven Bryan learned hard lessons about work ethic.

Bryan, the Jaguars first-round pick, was taught by his father, Brandy, a former Navy SEAL and fire captain, who works construction jobs on the side.

"My kids don't get a free ride for nothing," Brandy Bryan said Friday, shortly after his son was introduced at EverBank Field. "They have to work their way through everything."

Brandy tells a story ;of when Taven was 9 years old and dad pulled his youngest child along on a job on a ranch.

"The ranch manager had 16 or 18 high school kids working it. My son was down there breaking concrete with a 16-pound sledge hammer," Brandy said. "The ranch manager sends the high school kids down . They kind of stand around watching him do the work."

The ranch manager then asked if he could use Taven as an example, and Brandy agreed.

"He said, 'Hey, if I see this young man out-work you high school athletes one more time, I'm going to fire all of you and replace you,'" Brandy said.

Growing up, Taven worked a number of jobs for his dad. Construction, framing, concrete, electrical, painting and roofing among them.

"Your roofing days are done," said Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell.

Taven Bryan's path to the NFL was not a typical one. Few kids growing up in Wyoming end up playing in the SEC. After visiting Gainesville, he returned home and canceled visits to other schools closer to home. He knew what he wanted.

Now, he'll stay in the same state to play professional football, and the lessons he learned from his father should serve him well in Jacksonville playing for head coach Doug Marrone, who is a stickler for hard work.

"He taught me to work hard and always take care of my business," Taven said.

