Jaguars 2018 schedule loaded with top teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Along with their first division championship in 17 years, the Jaguars also earned themselves a first-place schedule for 2018.

With all of the division winners in the AFC decided, the Jaguars know who they will play at home and away in 2018. The dates and times will be released in the spring.

Here's who the Jaguars have on their schedule for next year:

HOME

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Pittsburgh Steelers

New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Jets

Washington Redskins

AWAY:

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

One of the Jaguars home games will be played in London. It will be interesting to see which one moves. Jaguars fans in Jacksonville would not want to miss out on a matchup with the Patriots or Steelers. The Eagles and Washington have a lot of fans in the region, and those would seem to be games that could easily sell out. It would not be a stretch to see a division game played in London. The Jaguars previously faced Indianapolis at Wembley Stadium. The Jets have only played in London once. They faced the Dolphins in 2015.

The Houston Texans have never played in London, but did play a game in Mexico City in 2016.

The Jaguars schedule features seven games against six teams who enter the final week of the season in playoff contention. The Patriots, Steelers, Chiefs and Eagles have clinched division titles. The Bills and Titans are battling for a wild card spot.

The Jaguars will play both New York teams and teams from big markets like Boston (Patriots), Philadelphia (Eagles), Washington D.C. (Redskins), and one of the more popular teams in the league, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The schedule should bring the Jaguars more national attention, especially coming off a playoff season.

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.