Jaguars 2018 season in review: C Brandon Linder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When healthy Brandon Linder is the Jaguars best offensive lineman. Staying on the field has been an issue. Linder has missed 26 games during his five seasons in Jacksonville.

Position: Center

2018 Stats: 9 starts – 1 sack allowed, 0 penalties

2018 season in review: On paper the Jaguars were set up to play their stated identity of being a physical, smash-mouth football team. The key to be able to do that is having a dominant offensive line.

A right knee injury limited Linder to only nine games in 2018. He joined Cam Robinson on injured reserve in mid Nov. Left guard Andrew Norwell and right tackle Jermey Parnell also ended their seasons on injured reserve.

Jaguars C Brandon Linder finding work on Ford. The double look back is great. Gotta check on em: pic.twitter.com/0BBJy0FHGu — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) October 9, 2018

Status for 2019: Health is the key for Linder and several of the Jaguars offensive players. One thing to keep an eye on is will the Jaguars keep Linder at center or move him back to right guard.

A.J. Cann, who has started at right guard the last four seasons, is a free agent. Linder previously played right guard before being moved to center. That gives the Jaguars some flexibility if they were to choose to purse a center or right guard in free agency or the NFL Draft.



