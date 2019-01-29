Jaguars 2018 season in review: CB A.J. Bouye

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It’s hard to find fault in a unit that finished second in the NFL in pass defense (194.6). But A.J. Bouye was one of several Jaguars that didn’t play up to the level he did in 2017.

Position: Cornerback

2018 Stats: 54 tackles, INT

2018 season in review: It was going to be hard for Bouye to repeat his numbers from 2017. In his first year in Jacksonville, Bouye allowed just a 31.6 passer rating when targeted. That earned him a trip to his first Pro Bowl. Bouye was also a 2nd team All-Pro selection.

In 2018 Bouye allowed a passer rating of 79.7 and had only one interception compared to the six he had in 2017.

Status for 2019: In Tim Walton the Jaguars will have a cornerback coach for the first time under Doug Marrone. Previously Perry Fewell was in charge of the entire secondary.

Walton will be tasked with getting Bouye playing back to the level he established in 2017.

Bouye is entering year three of the five-year deal he signed in 2017. He carries a cap hit of 15.4 million for next season.



