Jaguars 2018 season in review: DE Calais Campbell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Playing through various injuries didn’t prevent Calais Campbell from being a dominant force for the Jaguars in 2018. Even at 32-years old he continued to play at a Pro Bowl level.

Position: Defensive End

2018 Stats: 72 tackles, 10.5 sacks, FF and FR

2018 season in review: Campbell didn’t put up the monster numbers (14.5 sacks) that he did in 2017. But he’s still really, really good. With 10.5 sacks in 2018 Campbell became the first player in franchise history to register double digit sacks in back-to-back seasons.

What makes Campbell so special is that he’s not just a pass rushing specialist. Doug Marrone called him one of the best run defenders in the NFL.

The Jaguars defense was dominant in stretches this past season. Due to salary cap issues that side of the ball could look a lot different in 2019.

"We have the potential still," said Campbell following the season finale in Houston. "The only thing guaranteed in this game is change. It's 100 percent, but I think we have a great nucleus of guys. Hopefully, there won't be a lot of change and we'll be able to go out and do some good things."

Status for 2019: Nobody in the NFL spends more money on their defensive line than the Jacksonville Jaguars. Campbell has a $14.5 million cap hit for 2018. The Jaguars could release him and only have it count as $3 million in dead cap money.

However that doesn’t appear to be the case. Campbell has stated publically that he will be back with the Jaguars in 2019. Will he do so on a restructured contract? That’s something we’ll have to keep an eye on this offseason.



