Jaguars 2018 season in review: DT Malik Jackson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nobody in the NFL spends more money on their defensive line than the Jacksonville Jaguars. Back in 2016 Malik Jackson signed a mega 6-year, $85.5 million contract. At the time of the signing Jackson said, “I want 90 of it. I want all 90.”

After three years in Jacksonville the Jaguars could be moving on from the former Pro Bowler.

Position: Defensive Tackle

2018 Stats: 32 tackles, 3.5 sacks

2018 season in review: The writing was on the wall for Jackson the moment the Jaguars selected DT Taven Bryan in the 1st round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The pick wasn’t a need. But it was a sign that the team was thinking about its future.

By Week 11, Jackson was no longer a starter.

Malik Jackson told reporters that they should go talk to the starters. He didn’t start today. Obviously not a fan of the move. — Cole Pepper (@ColePepper) November 18, 2018

Jackson finished the year with 32 tackles. His lowest amount since his rookie season.

Status for 2019: Jackson has a cap hit of $15 million for next season. The team can save $11 million by cutting him. Following the season finale in Houston, Jackson said he would love to return to Jacksonville but knows that it’s a business. He even joked that he makes too much money to be back up.

Barring a major surprise the Jaguars will cut Jackson at some point this offseason.



