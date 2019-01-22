Jaguars 2018 season in review: DT Marcell Dareus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of tough decisions to make in terms of their expensive defensive line. Calais Campbell said he’s been told that he’ll return in 2019. Will Marcell Dareus join him?

Position: Defensive Tackle

2018 Stats: 32 tackles, Sack and FF

Marcell Dareus (6'3" 331 lbs) runs 40+ yards & chases down Tyreek Hill from behind. Effort will never betray you! #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/hdO96bRdmj — DLineVids (@DLineVids) October 8, 2018

Status for 2019: In Dareus and Malik Jackson the Jaguars have two expensive players that play similar positions. Both Dareus and Jackson have cap hits of over $10 million for 2019. It’s almost a certainty that one or both could be gone next season.

With Jackson getting benched last season it looks as if the Jaguars are leaning towards keeping Dareus. Jacksonville could also look to restructure Dareus’ contract. If he returns Dareus would rotate at defensive tackle with Abry Jones and Taven Bryan.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.