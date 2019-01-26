Jaguars 2018 season in review: FS Tashaun Gipson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars have several high priced veterans on defense. Will Tashaun Gipson return in 2019?

Position: Free Safety

2018 Stats: 54 tackles, INT

2018 season in review: Nobody in the Jaguars secondary enjoyed the same amount of success in 2018 as they did in 2017. Gipson has the ability to be a ball-hawking safety. Those opportunities were few and far between this season. His one interception matched a career low.

Status for 2019: Last week the Jaguars signed safety Jarrod Wilson to a 3-year contract. He’s been mainly a special teams ace during his time in Jacksonville. Wilson has shown the ability to play either safety position. Time will tell if the Jaguars feel he can be a starter.

If that’s the case the team will likely release Gipson. He has a $9 million cap hit for 2019, but only has a dead cap hit of $1.6 million. In addition to Wilson the Jaguars could also target a safety in the NFL draft. Both options would come at a lower cost than keeping Gipson.

At this point it looks like Gipson is a candidate to become a salary cap casualty.



