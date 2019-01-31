Jaguars

Jaguars 2018 season in review: K Josh Lambo

Lambo is a FA heading into next season

By Brian Jackson - Digital sports reporter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Josh Lambo was the Jaguars offensive MVP in 2018 and it wasn’t even close. Lambo was one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL in 2018. 

Position: Kicker

2018 Stats: 19-21 FG (Long of 57) - 19-20 XP

2018 season in review: Lambo joined the Jaguars in Oct. of 2017. Since then he’s only missed a total of six kicks (3 FGs and 3 extra point attempts). Over that same span he made a franchise record 24-consecutive field goals. 

Lambo was close to automatic in 2018. His 90.5 FG percentage was eighth best in the NFL. 

Status for 2019: Lambo is a free agent. In a league that’s starving for reliable kickers the Jaguars should make sure Lambo returns for 2019. 
 

