Jaguars 2018 season in review: LT Cam Robinson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars lost Cam Robinson to a season ending ACL injury in their Week 2 win over the New England Patriots.

Position: Left tackle

2018 Stats: 2 starts

Leonard Fournette's long run yesterday (12 yards) included a pancake block by LT Cam Robinson and a strong pull by C Brandon Linder to clear room. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/ROP76STpGh — Phillip Heilman (@phillip_heilman) September 10, 2018

2018 season in review: Robinson was the first of several injuries along the offensive line. By the season finale in Houston, right guard A.J. Cann was the only starter remaining from their season opener against the New York Giants.

A combination of injuries and erratic play at quarterback led to protection issues for the offensive line. Jacksonville gave up 53 sacks this season. Only Houston (62) and Dallas (56) allowed more.

Status for 2019: As a rookie Robinson started 15 games at left tackle. The former Alabama product only allowed two sacks in 2017. Over the offseason he worked on his technique to cut down on the nine penalties he committed as a rookie.

Once Robinson is healthy he’ll be the Jaguars starting left tackle in 2019.



