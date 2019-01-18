Jaguars 2018 season in review: MLB Myles Jack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A year later Myles Jack still wasn’t down. In his second season as the Jaguars starting middle linebacker the former 2nd round pick posted career highs in tackles and sacks.

Position: Middle Linebacker

2018 Stats: 107 tackles, 2.5 sacks, FF, FR, INT

2018 season in review: As a whole the Jaguars entire defense didn’t play up to the level they established in 2017. Jack’s 107 tackles were second on the team only behind Telvin Smith (134).

According to ProFootballFocus, Jack was rated as the 34th best linebacker in the NFL last season.

Jack’s knack for being around the football was evident in the Jaguars season opening win against the New York Giants.

Myles Jack interception return leads Jags over Giants https://t.co/1E0ijGtDr5 pic.twitter.com/8qAgWPPmd6 — Hawaii Informer (@hawaiinformer) September 10, 2018

Those game changing plays were few and far between for the rest of the 2018 season. Making more impact plays is what will vault Jack from being a good player to a perennial Pro Bowler.

Status for 2019: The Jaguars 2016 draft class could go down as the one of the best in franchise history. Jalen Ramsey (1st round), Jack (2nd round) and Yannick Ngakoue (3rd round) are all eligible for contract extensions this offseason.

Jack is one season away from unrestricted free agency. Entering his fourth season, Jack won’t be 24-year-old until September. His best football is still ahead of him.

If Jack doesn’t get extended this offseason (he’s due $1.3 million in 2019), he’ll command a hefty pay day following the end of the 2019 season.

Iron men: Eagles S Malcolm Jenkins, Broncos S Justin Simmons and Jaguars LB Myles Jack were the only defensive players to play 100% of their team’s snaps in 2018. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 31, 2018

