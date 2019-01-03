Jaguars 2018 season in review: QB Cody Kessler

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After Blake Bortles was benched Cody Kessler got his opportunity. That experiment didn’t last very long.

Position: Quarterback

2018 Stats: 709 passing yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 65% completion percentage

2018 season in review: The struggles for Bortles are well documented here. Kessler got a couple of chances to take over as the Jaguars starting quarterback. In four starts Kessler showed why he’s a backup quarterback.

The good: Priority number one is taking care of the football. Kessler threw only two interceptions on 131 pass attempts (he also lost three fumbles).

The bad: Jacksonville’s offense was so bad under Kessler that Bortles got his job back. In those four starts the Jaguars produced only one offensive touchdown with Kessler under center.

It’s not all his fault. The offensive line was beat up by the time Kessler was given the keys to the offense. He was sacked 22 times.

This play sums up how effective Kessler was at quarterback.

Miami gets the ball after a Cody Kessler fumble. Wow folks pic.twitter.com/tYm31OdlmE — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 23, 2018

Status for 2019: Kessler is under contract for next season. His salary of $912,147 is very affordable for a backup quarterback. However the Jaguars could decide to release him without adding any dead money to their salary cap.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.