Jaguars 2018 season in review: RB Carlos Hyde

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - By mid-October the Jaguars had two of their top three running backs out with injuries.

Jacksonville traded a fifth-round pick in exchange for Cleveland running back Carlos Hyde.

In eight games, Hyde never found a consistent role in the Jaguars' offense.

Position: Running Back

2018 Stats: 58 carries, 189 yards, 3.3 yards per carry -- In 8 games with Jaguars

2018 season in review: In Carlos Hyde the Jaguars were supposed to be getting the heir-apparent to Leonard Fournette. A physical, smash-mouth running back that gets north and south.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone expects Carlos Hyde will help team return to its identity pic.twitter.com/lQwemtLRKA — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) October 24, 2018

Instead, Hyde didn’t have more than 13 carries in any of the eight games he played in Jacksonville. Why would the Jaguars trade a fifth-round pick and then not give Hyde the ball more?

Perhaps it was due to the issues up front on the offensive line or maybe Hyde never got comfortable in the Jaguars' system. Either way, Hyde never made an impact in 2018.

Status for 2019: Hyde is under contract for two more seasons, but it’s not a forgone conclusion that he will return. If Hyde is on the roster in 2019 he’s scheduled to make $4.75 million. That’s a hefty salary for a running back only getting 3.3 yards per carry. Of that salary, $2 million becomes fully guaranteed on March 3.

