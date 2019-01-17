Jaguars 2018 season in review: RT Jermey Parnell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Whether or not to keep Jeremey Parnell is one of several questions the Jaguars have on offense.

Position: Right Tackle

2018 Stats: 13 starts – 4.5 sacks, 7 penalties

2018 season in review: Parnell was one of four Jaguars’ starting offensive lineman that ended their season on injured reserve. Their unit never got a chance to mesh due to a rash of injuries.

Parnell quietly had a great season in 2017. In 13 starts he didn’t allow a single sack. That success didn’t transfer over to 2018. In 13 games he allowed 4.5 sacks. ProFootballFocus rated Parnell as the 49th best offensive tackle in the NFL last season.

Status for 2019: This is a decision that will likely come down to money. Parnell has a $6 million cap hit for 2019. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Jaguars cut him.

Offensive tackle Will Richardson was a 4th round pick by the Jaguars in 2018. He didn’t see any action as a rookie. If the Jaguars decide to move on from Parnell (which is expected), Richardson will be in the running to fill that spot.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.