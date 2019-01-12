Jaguars 2018 season in review: TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A core muscle injury limited Austin Seferian-Jenkins to only five games during his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Position: Tight End

2018 Stats: 11 catches, 90 yards, TD

2018 season in review: One thing Blake Bortles has never had during his Jaguars career is a tight end that was a consistent threat in the passing game. Mercedes Lewis was more of a blocker at that point of his career and Julius Thomas never lived up to the free agent contract he signed in 2015.

The Jaguars were hoping Austin Seferian-Jenkins could bring some stability to that position. In five games he was never targeted more than five times. His season high of 25 yards came in the season opener against the New York Giants.

When Jenkins had surgery to repair his core injury in early October there was a thought that he could return later in the season. That didn’t transpire.

Status for 2019: Jenkins has a base salary of $4 million dollars for next season. At that price it wouldn’t be a shock to see the team cut him. The downside is the Jaguars are already thin at tight end. I’d expect a tight end to be selected at some point during the 2019 NFL Draft.



