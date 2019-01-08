Jaguars 2018 season in review: WR Dede Westbrook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars offense was painful to watch for most of the 2018 season. Wide receiver Dede Westbrook was the lone bright spot.

Position: Wide Receiver

2018 Stats: 66 catches, 717 yards and 5 TDs

2018 season in review: If not for erratic play at quarterback Westbrook would’ve likely produced a 1,000 yard receiving season. In his second year the former 4th round pick showed why he was a Heisman trophy finalist.

If there was a big play to be made chances are Westbrook was involved. He had 15 catches that went for at least 20 yards. That’s more than the 14 Keelan Cole and Donte Moncrief had combined.

In addition to leading the team in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns Westbrook also made plays in the running game and as a punt returner.

Status for 2019: Whoever the Jaguars settle on as their offensive coordinator should build their scheme around getting the ball in the hands of Westbrook. He’s the one building block that the team has on that side of the football.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.