Jaguars 2018 season in review: WR Donte Moncrief

Donte Moncrief goes up for a touchdown catch over Stephon Gilmore of the New England Patriots for the Jaguars first first touchdown.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Last off-season the Jaguars signed wide receiver Donte Moncrief to a one-year prove it deal. The contract was worth a guaranteed $9.6 million. This great stat from ESPN’s Mike DiRicco sums us Moncrief’s season in Jacksonville. Moncrief finished the year with 48 catches, meaning the Jaguars paid him $200,000 per reception.

Position: Wide Receiver

2018 Stats: 48 catches, 668 yards and 3 TDs

Blake Bortles to Donte Moncrief for an 80-yard touchdown!



Jaguars tied 7-7 with the Colts.



🎥 : @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/Me8eUcAHTj — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) November 11, 2018

2018 season in review: The Jaguars signed Moncrief to make up for the loss of Allen Robinson. Their hope was that the former Colts receiver could win the contested 50/50 catches that Robinson excelled at. That never materialized.

Moncrief played in all 16 games but only topped 100 receiving yards one time. In 12 of those 16 games he had less than five receptions.

Status for 2019: More than likely Moncrief will be playing somewhere other than Jacksonville in 2019.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.