Jaguars 2018 season in review: WR Keelan Cole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As a rookie Keelan Cole went from being undrafted to the Jaguars best vertical threat in their passing game. His production level is likely one of the reasons the team felt comfortable letting Allen Robinson walk in free agency. Cole didn’t have nearly as much success during his sophomore season.

Position: Wide Receiver

2018 Stats: 38 catches, 491 yards, TD

2018 season in review: In a week two win over New England, Cole had eight catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. His one-handed grab along the sidelines may have been the catch of the year in the NFL.

From there it was all downhill for the Jaguars receiver. In the final 14 games of the year Cole only had two outings where he gained at least 50-yards receiving.

During a three game stretch in October the former Kentucky Wesleyan product had two costly fumbles. In the Jaguars next three games, Cole didn’t have a single catch and was targeted only two times. It was clear the Jaguars staff lost confidence in him.

Cole ended the year on a high note. In the season finale against Houston he was targeted eight times, catching four passes for 45 yards.

Erratic play at quarterback certainly had an impact on Cole’s effectiveness in 2018.

Status for 2019: Cole is under contract for next season. At a price of $645,000 he’ll have a chance to make amends in 2019. Cole will be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 and we know how players usually perform in contract years.

If the Jaguars can get some consistency at quarterback, Cole could provide a vertical threat opposite of fellow receiver Dede Westbrook.



