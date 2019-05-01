Jaguars add 3 LB's to 90-man roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed fifth-year LB D.J. Alexander, eighth-year LB Najee Goode and fifth-year LB Ramik Wilson to the 90-man offseason roster, the club announced Wednesday.

Alexander, 6-2, 233, was originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round (172nd overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft and has appeared in 56 career games, primarily on special teams. In 2016 with the Chiefs, he earned a Pro Bowl nod as a special teamer after leading Kansas City with 12 special teams tackles. He has accumulated 35 special teams tackles in his career and has also played with Seattle (2017) and Philadelphia (2018). Alexander is from Palm Desert, Calif. and attended Oregon State.

Goode, 6-0, 244, was selected by the Buccaneers in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft and has appeared in 80 career games, making four starts. He has accumulated 40 total tackles (28 solo) and 40 special teams tackles in stints with Tampa Bay (2012), Philadelphia (2013-17) and Indianapolis (2018). In 2018, Goode appeared in all 16 regular season games and two postseason games for the Colts and in the 2018 postseason, he blocked a punt that was recovered for a TD. He is from Cleveland, Ohio and played collegiately at West Virginia.

Wilson, 6-2, 237, was originally selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round (118th overall) has appeared in 45 career games and registered 142 tackles, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one INT. After spending three seasons (2015-17) with the Chiefs, Wilson played for the Rams in 2018 and registered 31 tackles (nine solo) and four special teams tackles. Wilson is from Tampa, Fla. and played in 44 games (25 starts) at Georgia from 2011-14.

The Jaguars currently have 75 players signed to their active roster. The team has also agreed to terms with 21 undrafted rookies, and will need to make corresponding moves when those players are signed to the 90-man offseason roster.

