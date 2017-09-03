Jaguars add 5 to active roster, 7 to practice squad

The Jaguars made five changes on the active roster and added 7 players to the practice squad. Among those let go, second-year quarterback Barndon Allen (above).

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A day after the final cuts to 53, the Jaguars have continued to manage their roster, a practice that is likely to continue in the early stages of the season.

Among those let go was quarterback Brandon Allen, who took every snap for the Jaguars in the fourth and final preseason game. The second-year player from Arkansas completed 33 of 51 passes for 431 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in three preseason games.

The other players let go include linebacker Hayes Pullard, tight end Neal Sterling, offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi and defensive tackle Stefan Charles.

The Jaguars made those moves because they were adding five players they claimed off waivers: defensive tackle Eli Ankou had been in camp with the Texans; tight end James O'Shaughnessy who was with the Patriots; linebacker Donald Payne, last with Baltimore, defensive back Lafayette Pitts was in Miami and 6-foot-8, 344-pound offensive lineman William Poehls, who had been in camp with the Bears. Poehls is the classic, big lineman that the Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin favors.

The Jaguars also signed seven players to their 10-man practice squad: undrafted rookie running back Tim Cook, undrafted rookie defensive end Hunter Dimick, undrafted rookie wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo, undrafted rookie offensive lineman Avery Gennesy, first-year tight end David Grinnage, second-year defensive back Tracy Howard and second-year offensive lineman Chris Reed.

Allen can be added to the practice squad once he clears waivers Monday.

