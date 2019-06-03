Jaguars add wide receiver Terrelle Pryor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - New Jaguars wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was the first offensive player on the practice field Monday as the Jaguars began the final week of organized team activities.

Pryor's signing was announced by the Jaguars on Monday morning. The next question was about how he would be utilized.

"The one thing I think we’ve got to do is, obviously, you’ll see him out there, but we’re going to be smart," Jaguars' head coach Doug Marrone said. "Here’s a guy that really hasn’t done anything…when I say, ‘hasn’t done anything,’ he really hasn’t done anything with us. I’m sure he’s been working hard, so we’ll slowly bring him in."

Pryor certainly looks the part. He's 6 feet 4 inches and 228 pounds, but we really don't yet know how he will fit in--or if he will make the team. He's an intriguing prospect. Coming out of high school, he was the No. 1 recruit in the country. He started his NFL career as a QB for the Raiders but then moved to wide receiver. He has six career touchdown catches and Marrone is hoping he can provide some depth for the Jaguars at a position that is pretty thin right now with Marqise Lee still recovering and Dede Westbrook away from camp.

"I think that he is a big athlete with a good catch radius, and I think he will be in position to compete for a job and I’m sure he hopes to get back to the season that he had a couple years ago, where he really had a heck of a year," Marrone said. "I look at it as, ‘Hey, we want to have a better year than that and let’s go.’ That’s kind of the mindset going into it. As far as predicting what it’s going to be and how it’s going to occur – a lot of that is going to be what you guys see."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.