Jaguars add WR Donte Moncrief according to reports

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Early Tuesday morning the Jaguars lost wide receiver Allen Robinson to the Chicago Bears. Jacksonville didn’t waste much time filling that void. After re-signing Marqise the Jaguars also added former Colts wide-out Donte Moncrief according to reports.

At 6’2” and 216 pounds Moncrief has a similar build to Robinson. Last season he caught 26 passes for 391 yards and two touchdowns. His best season in Indianapolis came in 2015 where he had 64 receptions for 733 yards and six touchdowns.

Moncrief joins a Jaguars receiving group that also includes veterans Lee and Allen Hurns as well as 2nd year players Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook.

The terms of Moncrief’s deal have yet to be released.



