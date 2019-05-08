Jaguars, Alert Florida Today team up for Bike To School Day

Teaming up for National Bike to School Day, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Alert Florida Today sponsored a ride for dozens of students to Fletcher Middle School Wednesday morning.

Former Jaguar kicker Mike Hollis was on hand representing the team and has been an avid biker since he was old enough to ride to school. He says that safety behind the handlebars is no different than keeping safe on the football field.

"You can relate it to football," said Hollis. "Football players with CTE issues these days and having helmet to helmet blows and things like that, it is the same concept. You are at risk to have a fall or be hit, so helmets are important for both for sure."

Whether St. Augustine's Scott Lagasse is on two wheels or four, the NASCAR driver always wears his helmet. Alert Florida Today is a major sponsor of Lagasse and their logo is proudly represented on the hood of his race car. Lagasse says that the "coolness" factor is one of the biggest reasons that kids do not wear helmets but with more events like these, he sees that factor shrinking in both kids and adults.

"I really do think it works," says Lagasse. "I see more kids and talk to more kids who wear their helmets. I see more adults and am thanked by more adults for being a part of this and helping the cause. That part has been the most surprising and humbling at the same time."

Alert Florida Today and the Jaguars also gave out free helmets to any kids who did not have one for the ride or their way home.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.