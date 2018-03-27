Jaguars announce date for Posluszny retirement news conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The week leading up to the NFL Draft will be a busy one around the Jaguars. The team announced Tuesday the dates of a number of events, none of which are open to the public, in advance of the draft.

Have had a ton of people ask for upcoming events, so here goes for mid-April:



4/16: Posluszny retirement presser



4/17: player availability for return to offseason program



4/19: State of the Franchise (uniform unveiling & Lot J/Shipyards update)



4/20: Pre-draft Media Luncheon — Tad Dickman (@TDickman89) March 27, 2018

Paul Posluszny announced his retirement earlier this month before the start of free agency, and included a written statement, but this will be the first chance for reporters to speak with the veteran linebacker since the announcement.

The State of the Franchise announcement will include the unveiling of the new uniforms, which are expected to include more teal as a base color, rather than a trim color, as has been the case since Shad Khan bought the team.

The Jaguars will also update the progress of the Lot J Fan Entertainment Zone plans as well as the Shipyards development.

"That is very important for us, local revenue, and also really to play a role in Jacksonville development and the potential," Khan said Tuesday at the NFL's annual meeting in Orlando. "But you have to wait. We have State of the Franchise coming up and we’ll have a lot of information on that, where we’re headed, so I feel very good."

The team has also traditionally used the State of the Franchise to highlight how the team is doing business-wise compared to the rest of the league.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.