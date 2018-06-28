Jaguars announce details on NFL's first In-Stadium Dog Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars and Pet Paradise announced additional details on Thursday for this season’s newest guest amenity at TIAA Bank Field – Pet Paradise Park. A first of its kind among NFL stadiums, the dog park will welcome approximately 250 dogs throughout the 2018 season. These pets will belong to winners of the brand new Pet Paradise Top Dog sweepstakes, Jaguars season ticket members and winners of an auction benefiting the Jacksonville Humane Society. Fans can see complete details at www.jaguars.com/petparadise.

“Pet Paradise Park, a one-of-a-kind experience for our pet guests and their owners, will raise money and awareness to help pets in need in our community while giving our furry friends a fun place to enjoy Jaguars’ football,” said Fernando Acosta-Rua, Pet Paradise CEO. “We have a long-standing partnership with the Jacksonville Humane Society, and our plan is to raise $50,000 this season to help homeless pets in Northeast Florida.”

Fans and pet owners wishing to treat their dog to a day at the ‘Bank can do so in one of the following ways:

• Enter to win the Pet Paradise Top Dog sweepstakes now open online at www.jaguars.com/petparadise. Each week, 10 lucky canine winners will be selected to enter the park. Their families will also win two tickets to the game. Of those 10 winners, the Jaguars will feature one grand prize winner on the videoboards on game day and on the Jaguars’ social channels.

• Visit jaxhumane.org/bid to bid on one of five game day pet packages for every Jaguars home game, which includes two game tickets, one parking pass and access for one dog to Pet Paradise Park. All proceeds will benefit pets waiting for forever homes at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

• Become a Jaguars season ticket member and get an extra chance to win. All season ticket members can complete the form at www.jaguars.com/petparadise. An additional five season ticket members will be selected each home game to bring their dog to the stadium.

Winning dogs will get the chance to access Pet Paradise Park at TIAA Bank Field on game day. Game day walk-ups will not be permitted access to Pet Paradise Park. Before entering the stadium dog park, all selected dogs must visit a Pet Paradise location to preregister during a free Get-Acquainted Day. At the Get-Acquainted Day, Pet Paradise will ensure winning dogs’ vaccinations are current, the dog is compatible with other dogs and suited for play in the stadium dog park. If vaccinations are not current, a Pet Paradise veterinarian can administer needed vaccinations during the dog’s visit.

“The Jaguars pride ourselves on creating a game day experience that is convenient for all family members, and for many that includes pets,” said Scott Massey, Jaguars senior vice president of corporate partnerships. “Together with Pet Paradise, the official pet services partner of the Jaguars, we’re excited to give new meaning to the term tailgating.”

The park will be located on the south end zone patio of TIAA Bank Field, located directly above the Fields Auto Group Terrace Suite. Pet Paradise Park will feature a large artificial turf play area, a bone-shaped swimming pool and palm trees. Pet Paradise employees, including a veterinarian, will staff the park at all times. Owners can enjoy the game from their seats or on the south end zone patio near the dog park and pick up their dogs from the park after the game.

“The safety of our pet guests is our number one concern”’ said Dr. Jaime Pickett, chief veterinary officer at Pet Paradise. “We believe this experience will be fun and safe for most pets. However, if there is concern that crowds and loud noises could negatively impact your pet’s wellness in any way, this gameday experience may not be appropriate for your pet. Just like people, some pets might enjoy going to the games, while others might prefer to watch on television at home on the couch.”

Pet Paradise Park will open for the first Jaguars preseason game against New Orleans on August 9, 2018.

