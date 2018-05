Jaguars announce key offseason dates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their schedule for the rest of the offseason, which includes organized team activities (OTAs), veteran mandatory minicamp and training camp report dates.

DATES FOR JAGUARS OTAs:

OTA No. 1: Tuesday, May 22

OTA No. 2: Thursday, May 24

OTA No. 3: Friday, May 25

OTA No. 4: Tuesday, May 29

OTA No. 5: Thursday, May 31

OTA No. 6: Friday, June 1

OTA No. 7: Monday, June 4

OTA No. 8: Tuesday, June 5

OTA No. 9: Thursday, June 7

OTA No. 10: Friday, June 8

DATES FOR JAGUARS VETERAN MANDATORY MINICAMP:

​​​​​​​Practice No. 1: Tuesday, June 12

Practice No. 2: Wednesday, June 13

Practice No. 3: Thursday, June 14

JAGUARS TRAINING CAMP REPORT DATES:

Rookies and first-year players report date: Wednesday, July 18

Quarterbacks report date: Friday, July 20

Veteran report date: Wednesday, July 25

First training camp practice: Thursday, July 26



