Jaguars announce stadium-wide mobile ticketing for 2018 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars today announced that beginning with the upcoming 2018 season, all tickets to Jaguars home games at TIAA Bank Field will be delivered via mobile device.

“The benefits of mobile ticketing to our fans cannot be overstated,” said Chad Johnson, Jaguars chief content officer and senior vice president of sales and service. “A digital ticket speeds up the entry process, provides a convenient way to send or sell tickets to friends, and significantly reduces the risk of lost, stolen, counterfeit or forgotten tickets.”

The mobile ticketing platform was designed in conjunction with Ticketmaster and allows fans the convenience of managing their tickets with just a few clicks. Ticket holders can easily transfer their tickets to friends or family via email or text. They can also sell their verified game tickets via the NFL Ticket Exchange program.

“Many of our fans are already accustomed to utilizing the mobile platform for entry to Jaguars games and other events including Daily’s Place shows,” said Johnson. “For those that need assistance, our member experience specialists are always available to assist with individual needs or concerns.”

This permanent switch to mobile ticketing comes on the heels of an enormously successful stadium-wide mobile entry rollout during the Jaguars’ home playoff game last January.

“The Jaguars and our stadium partners were very pleased with the quick and smooth ingress during our playoff game last season, which featured one of the largest crowds we’ve had in years,” said Johnson. “Along with the overwhelmingly positive response from fans, we’re confident now is the time to make this transition permanent.”

Jaguars season ticket members and single-game buyers can access their tickets by downloading the official Jacksonville Jaguars App to their mobile device. The app is available for free on both Apple and Android devices. The Jaguars have developed a detailed mobile ticket guide to aid fans in accessing, transferring or selling their tickets for the upcoming season. Fans can access this tutorial and answers to a list of frequently asked questions at www.jaguars.com/mobiletickets.

As part of the league-wide conversion to digital entry, the Jaguars have been gradually transitioning to full mobile entry over the last several years. Mobile tickets were enabled in 2015. Single-game tickets were delivered only via smartphones in 2017, at which time print-at-home PDF tickets were also eliminated. The team has also been utilizing mobile entry for several years at free fan events including the team’s annual Draft show and training camp. Daily’s Place concerts and events utilize mobile tickets exclusively.

